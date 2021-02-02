Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared pictures of barricades and concertina wires that have been placed near the farmers’ protest sites at Delhi borders with the punchline “build bridges, not walls”.

The police have increased security and strengthened barricades at the various farmers’ protest sites at Delhi borders.

At the Delhi border with Uttar Pradesh, the police have placed concertina wires between four layers of barricades to stop farmers from entering into the national capital by the Ghazipur-Meerut highway. At the Delhi-Haryana border, a portion of the border is blocked.

At a press conference last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government was “beating, threatening and bullying” farmers and demanding that the three farm laws should be repealed immediately.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a video of the barricades and slammed the government on the farm laws issue.

The government and the protesting farmers have not been able to achieve any breakthrough over the contentious farm laws despite holding multiple rounds of talks.

The situation at the protesting sites has been alarming as the farmers have called for a ‘chakka jam’ protest on Saturday after the Republic Day tractor rally that saw violence in the national capital as a section of the protesting farmers marched to the heavily guarded Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at the Delhi borders since 26 November demanding that the three farm laws are repealed and legislation for the minimum support system for their crops.

The farmers feel that the three laws would leave them vulnerable to the big corporate houses and do away with the wholesale market system.