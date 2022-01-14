Budget Session of Parliament to start on 31st January: President Ram Nath Kovind

Parliament’s Budget Session will commence on 31st January and conclude on 8th April, as per the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on 31st January at 11 am.

The same afternoon, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey for 2021-22.

The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be presented to Lok Sabha on 1st February. The first part of the Budget Session is likely to conclude on 11 February.

The second part of the Budget Session will start on 14th March, after a month-long recess during which Standing Committees of Parliament study Budget proposals and other issues related to various Ministries.

There will be no sitting of Parliament on 18th March because of Holi festival. The Budget Session schedule has been conveyed to the President for his approval.

Parliamentary authorities are currently busy getting the entire Parliament House area sanitized and safe for the conduct of the session.

Should the current wave of Covid-19 continue with its severity, the authorities will adopt a sitting pattern of the two Houses which allows social distancing and minimal threat of infections.

In the past, Parliament had experimented with the two Houses sitting in shifts, starting with the Rajya Sabha in the morning, and the Lok Sabha transacting its business in the afternoon. A final decision will be taken a few days before the Budget Session is to commence.