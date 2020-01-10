Ahead of the Union Budget which is likely to be presented on February 1 by the BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consultations on January 9 with economists and industry leaders ahead of the Annual Budget.

Gandhi took to Twitter on Friday and accused the Modi government of not being interested in the common man’s problems.

Gandhi in his tweet said, “Most extensive budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, govt & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a two-hour meeting on Thursday with over 30 industry experts and economists to review and take their views on steps to revive the Indian economy on growth and employment.

According to sources, PM Modi addressed the economists on the five-trillion-dollar economy target.

Sources said the Prime Minister took suggestions on boosting consumption and generating demand in the economy. Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.

The meeting assumes important as the government is in the process of formulating Budget proposals for 2020-21.

PM Modi on Monday interacted with top business tycoons to discuss issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs.

But surprisingly Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present at this meeting, leaving many raised eyebrows.