Budget 2025: Significant boost for higher education

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2025-26 speech, emphasized the government’s push for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education by announcing the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in AI for Education, with a dedicated budget of Rs 500 crore. This initiative aims to integrate AI technology into India’s education system, enhancing learning experiences and future-proofing education for the digital age.

The Ministry of Education’s Department of Higher Education has been allocated Rs 50,077.95 crore, reflecting a significant rise from last year’s allocation of Rs 47,619.77 crore. This includes Rs 2,160 crore for student financial aid in the upcoming fiscal year.

Additionally, the Government is set to invest Rs 681 crore in advancing digital education under the Digital India e-learning initiative. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have received Rs 11,349 crore, while Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) have been allocated Rs 522.20 crore. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will receive Rs 251.89 crore in the new budget.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also seen an increase in its budget, which will rise to Rs 3,335.97 crore from last year’s Rs 2,500 crore.

Funding for National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) has increased to Rs 5,473.87 crore, up from Rs 4,839.40 crore in the previous year.

Central sector schemes and projects, including National Research Professors, World Class Institutions, and the Prime Minister’s Girls’ Hostel, among others, have been allocated Rs 528.36 crore for FY 2025-26.