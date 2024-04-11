BSP MP Malook Nagar joins Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suffered a major setback in western Uttar Pradesh, when its Bijnor MP Malook Nagar left the party and joined Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal( RLD) on Thursday.

Polling in Bijnor seat will be held in the first phase of polling on April 19.

He reached Chaudhary’s residence in Delhi this morning where he was admitted to the party.

Nagar, an influential Gujjar leader of western UP, was denied ticket by the BSP in this general election as party chief Mayawati preferred a Jat candidate from Bijnor this time.

The ex-BSP lawmaker had raised the demand of Bharat Ratna for former prime minister and Jayant Chaudhary’s grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh, called the messiah of farmers.

Nagar has demanded the highest civilian award of the country, Bharat Ratna for that Dalit icon Kanshi Ram, freedom fighter Vijay Pathik and Congress leader late Rajesh Pilot also.

Talking to reporters after joining the new party, he said that whoever RLD goes with, will win in this general election.

Nagar had met Jayant Choudhary to congratulate him after Choudhury Charan Singh was conferred with Bharat Ratna, and since then, there were speculations that he might join the RLD.