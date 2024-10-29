BSP alleges Congress, BJP are plotting to divide Dalits through new reservation system

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has alleged that Congress and BJP are colluding to divide Dalits under the guise of a new reservation system.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, BSP chief Mayawati wrote on social media platform X, “BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin. A conspiracy is being orchestrated to divide Dalits. The new reservation system is being hastily implemented within the existing quotas. After Haryana, the governments of Telangana and Karnataka are also following suit.”

She further added, “To strengthen Baba Saheb’s mission, it is important to be cautious of the divisive intentions of caste-based parties like BJP, Congress, and SP.”

“These caste-based parties, which are anti-reservation and opposed to the unity of millions of exploited and neglected Dalits across the country, are actively working against quota distribution. This behavior confirms that BJP and Congress pose a threat to both society and the Constitution, a threat which has only grown,” she stated.

Mayawati emphasized that, after the BJP government in Haryana, the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka have also moved to rapidly implement a new reservation system within the existing quotas. She argued that this decision is part of a continuing conspiracy to weaken and nullify the effectiveness of reservations.

“It is crucial to remain vigilant against the divisive agendas of caste-based parties like BJP, Congress, and SP, who view the political empowerment of SC, ST, and other marginalized communities as a threat,” she warned.