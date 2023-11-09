BSF soldier dies in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in J-K

A BSF soldier was killed in firing by Pakistan Rangers at Ramgarh along the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The fallen soldier has been identified as head constable Lal Fam Kima of 148 battalion, a spokesman of the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Kathohalan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Advertisement

“Maysar Ahmad Dar, a member of militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), was gunned down on Thursday. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site,” an official said.

According to the BSF spokesman, the Pakistani troops violated ceasefire during the intervening night of November 8 and 9 which was befittingly responded by the BSF troops.

“Head constable Lal Fam Kima was injured in the firing and later succumbed to injuries,” he said.

This is the third case of ceasefire violation by the neighbouring nation in the last three weeks. The first two incidents were reported in Arnia and RS Pura sectors of Jammu on October 17 and 26. Two BSF personnel were injured on October 17 following heavy firing that lasted for seven hours.