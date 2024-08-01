BSF shoots down intruder in Samba; Army recovers arms & ammo in Rajouri

BSF troops shot down an intruder along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of Jammu on Thursday, foiling an infiltration attempt from Pakistan.

A BSF spokesman said that on the intervening night, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in the Samba border area. An intruder was seen approaching the BSF fence; the alert troops neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt.

Meanwhile, a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has been recovered in the Kalakote area of the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC).

The recovery included an AK-rifle, a pistol, grenades, bullets, dry fruits, and other eatables.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said that based on specific intelligence, a joint search operation was launched by the Army, J&K Police and the BSF.

The operation has led to the recovery of a large consignment of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from a remote location in Kalakote, Rajouri. Search operations are continuing.