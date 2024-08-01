BSF shoots down intruder in Samba; Army recovers arms & ammo in Rajouri

Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair becomes first woman DG Medical Services (Army)
Prior to this, she was the first woman to hold the post of Director General (DG) Hospital Services (Armed Forces) on promotion to the rank of Air Marshal.
A BSF spokesman said that on the intervening night, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in the Samba border area. An intruder was seen approaching the BSF fence; the alert troops neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt.
BSF troops shot down an intruder along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of Jammu on Thursday, foiling an infiltration attempt from Pakistan.
A BSF spokesman said that on the intervening night, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in the Samba border area. An intruder was seen approaching the BSF fence; the alert troops neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt.
Meanwhile, a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has been recovered in the Kalakote area of the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC).
The recovery included an AK-rifle, a pistol, grenades, bullets, dry fruits, and other eatables.
Advertisement
The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said that based on specific intelligence, a joint search operation was launched by the Army, J&K Police and the BSF.
The operation has led to the recovery of a large consignment of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from a remote location in Kalakote, Rajouri. Search operations are continuing.
Advertisement