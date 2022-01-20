BSF seizes 76 fake driver licenses at Ghojadanga ICP

Continuing the special drive to catch drivers plying trucks on the fake licence, the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a surprise check of the driving licenses of 390 truck drivers engaged in export and import at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Ghojadanga in 24 Paragana district in West Bengal, the officials said here on Thursday.

During the surprise check, the officials found 76 heavy vehicles plying on the fake license while 22 drivers were found driving heavy vehicles on the licenses of light vehicles.

The BSF officials said that the driving licenses of all 98 drivers have been kept at the Border Out Post Ghojadanga and their car passes have been handed over to the Customs office Ghojadanga while the FIR would be lodged against defaulted drivers with the local police station.

Simultaneously, driving licenses have also been checked at Mohadipur, LCS (Land Customs Station) at Malda border, in which one fake license has been found and three drivers were found driving heavy vehicles on the light vehicle licence for export- import business. An FIR was also lodged at Police Station English Bazar, Malda for verification of all these licenses.

On a tip off, on January 16, the BSF carried out a surprise check of the driving licenses of the drivers engaged in export and import of goods via road through the ICP-Petrapole and seized 52 fake licenses.

Yet again on January 17, 30 more truck drivers were found in the possession of fake driving license. Accordingly, the BSF handed over 82 fake driving licenses to the Customs and it was conveyed by the concerned authorities that those trucks whose drivers had fake driving licence will not be allowed to operate.

In recent times, BSF has been working from every angle to root out smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh International Border. “BSF troops are carrying out the duty with best of their Intelligence capabilities and high morale level. These areas on the India-Bangladesh International Border have been considered as strongholds for big smugglers and they have a good hold in these areas,” the officials of South Bengal Frontier of the Force said, adding that smugglers make every effort to smuggle contraband items, but now BSF has also made it clear that smuggling will not be allowed under any circumstances.