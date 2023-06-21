BSF seizes 14 packets of suspected heroin in Punjab

The Border Security Force said it has seized 14 packets of suspected heroin near International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made following a search carried out in Gandu Kilcha village, some 300 km from Chandigarh, BSF said.

The seizure was 500 gm of suspected drugs.

“Vigilant troops thwarted Pakistani smugglers’ nefarious plans to push drugs in India,” said the spokesperson.

Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.