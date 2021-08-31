BSF recovers 10 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday seized 10 kgs heroin that was hidden near the zero lines of the border with Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

Giving details of the seizure, DIG BSF SPS Sandhu said that at about 1 pm based on specific input, a BSF party while conducting an area search operation near zero lines found a suspected black color rucksack bag hidden inside bushes near zero lines. The bag was opened and 10 packets (weight 10 Kg approx) of suspected heroin were found.

The BSF Jammu was getting information about suspected activities of narcotics smugglers in the area.

Accordingly, BSF was keeping a strict vigil and regular area checking in this region.

BSF Jammu achieved this success today due to its relentless efforts of robust Border Domination. IG BSF Jammu, NS Jamwal said that regular inputs of heroin smuggling were being received and troops were on vigil round the clock and this seizure is the result of their efforts.

DG BSF lauded the efforts of troops deployed on the border on this achievement.