BSF, police officials of J-K, Punjab hold high-level coordination conference held in Kathua

To bolster the security apparatus, and to focus on enhancing coordination and synergy among the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police, and Jammu and Kashmir Police held a high-level coordination conference at the Conference Hall of District Police Line (DPL) Kathua on Thursday.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to conduct a comprehensive review of the current security situation and to devise robust strategies to counter the challenges.

The meeting was attended by Special DG of BSF Western Command, Y B Khurania, DGP J&K, R R Swain, DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, Spl DG, IS, R N Dhoke, Spl DGP (Law and Order), Punjab, Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order), J&K, Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, Inspector Generals of Police (IGsP) BSF A K Digambar, D K Boora, DIsG Dr Sunil Gupta, JSK Range, J&K Police, S S Maan, DIG Samba Kathua Range, BSF, Rakesh Kaushal, DIG Border Range Punjab and other officers.

The menace of border smuggling, narcotics, arms, and contraband was deliberated upon. The officials reviewed recent seizures and intelligence inputs, identifying key smuggling routes and methods. The meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening checkpoints, increasing frisking operations, and enhancing the capabilities of canine units.

The officers emphasised the importance of coordinated patrolling and the deployment of advanced technology, including drones and night-vision devices to monitor and secure the border effectively.

Advertisement

The officers also stressed the need for inter-agency cooperation and real-time information sharing to dismantle the narcotics networks.

Following the presentation by DIG JSK Range, IG BSF Jammu, DIG BSF Gurdaspur, and SSP Pathankot, in-depth discussions were conducted addressing key security concerns. In light of the discussions, several strategic initiatives were proposed to augment the security framework along the border.

To foster better coordination and synergy between the BSF and Police forces of Punjab and J&K, the meeting recommended regular joint training sessions and drills.