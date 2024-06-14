BSF personnel fulfilling their motto of ‘lifelong duty’ every moment: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday hailed soldiers of the Border Security Force, saying they are fulfilling their motto of “lifelong duty” every moment.

Remembering the sacrifices of their families, he said, “ Today I salute those mothers who have given birth to brave sons and brave women like you and dedicated them to the service of the nation. ”

Addressing the BSF Sainik Sammelan in Jaisalmer, he referred to the increasing participation of women in the defence forces and said, ”We saw the changing picture of India on the path of duty on the Republic Day, where our daughters displayed their best! I was very happy to see their participation here.”

Paying tribute to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation, Mr Dhankhar said, “ I salute those guards who are not amongst us today, who became immortal by sacrificing their lives in the protection of mother India. I also humbly salute the families of those brave soldiers. ”

Referring to India’s growing self-reliance in the defence sector, he noted that there was a time when even nails were imported but now India is exporting defence equipment. Aircraft carrier Vikrant was built in the country, frigates were built in the country, Tejas was built, missiles were made and this was possible because the BSF personnel maintain peace on the borders, he said.

He told the BSF jawans that they are the messengers of peace; because of them India is a messenger of peace in the world and it is a matter of pride that the BSF is the largest border guarding force in the world.

The Vice-President praised the BSF for effectively thwarting attempts by enemies of the country to destabilise the border areas through crimes like infiltration and smuggling. He also called for the use of modern technology to deal with these challenges.

”I am overwhelmed to see you! The country’s first line of defence – the Border Security Force is performing its duties excellently. Your work is highly praiseworthy and admirable,” he told the BSF jawans.