BSF IG holds review meeting on Indo-Bangla border security

Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) North Bengal Frontier Ajai Singh, on Thursday, held a detailed discussion with officers on the emerging challenges along the Indo-Bangladesh border and the strategies to deal with them.

After the inauguration of a newly-constructed border out-post (BoP) named Krishna in Cooch Behar district, Singh convened the meeting with the officials present there.

The IG emphasised the uniqueness of Indo-Bangladesh border and strengthening of border security measures to be adopted by the BSF in the present scenario. Hence, he specifically directed the BSF officials to keep a strict vigil on the border round the clock to check the nefarious activities of cross-border criminals and anti-national elements.

BOP Krishna on the Indo-Bangladesh border is now under the control of 40 Battalion BSF within the jurisdiction of Jalpaiguri Sector in North Bengal Frontier, though the area is in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

Brig (Retd) Vijay Mehta, and other officials including Deputy Inspector General of BSF Jalpaiguri Sector were present at the meeting.

After the inauguration, the inspector general planted a tree in the courtyard of the BOP Krishna and described the service rendered by the officers and jawans in the security of the country as commendable.

Notably, the BSF has apprehended six Bangladeshis and six Indian including a woman allegedly associated with border crimes with the jurisdiction of North Bengal Frontier since 14 October this year. An Indian cattle smuggler was killed in BSF firing in Phansidewa in Darjeeling district a few days ago.