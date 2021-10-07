BSF foils bid to smuggle arms, ammunition from Pakistan

The BSF on Thursday foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector and seized a cache of pistols and ammunition.

BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said the seizure includes 4 pistols, 8 Pistol magazines and 232 bullets.

There were inputs about terrorists planning to smuggle arms and ammunition from the Samba area taking advantage of wild growth of grass and undulating terrain. Accordingly, BSF troops were alerted and the area between fencing and IB was regularly patrolled.

Today morning, the consignment was found hidden in a polythene bag near IB in Samba area by the alert troops of BSF while patrolling the area.

Sudhir K Singh, DIG, officiating IG Jammu Frontier, appreciated the efforts of BSF troops and said that BSF is ever vigilant on Border to thwart away the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.