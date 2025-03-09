BSF DG reviews situation at IB, LoC in J&K

BSF Director General Daljit Singh visited the international border (IB) with Pakistan in J&K’s Kathua district and reviewed the security situation amid incidents of civilian killings by terrorists.

The BSF DG, who arrived here on a two-day visit, was briefed on critical aspects by senior commanders and battalion commanders, an official said.

He also visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, where field commanders briefed him on the operational aspects.

The BSF DG will attend a security review meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

In the recent past, terrorists reportedly infiltrated through the traditional riverine routes in Kathua to reach the upper areas of the district.