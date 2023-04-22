BSF DG reviews security situation along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Director General of BSF Dr SL Thaosen visited the forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts where he reviewed the security situation following the recent terrorist attack on an Army convoy killing five soldiers.

A BSF spokesman said on Saturday that the DG reviewed the challenges and present security situation in the twin districts along the Line of Control (LoC). He also discussed the situation with J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and top brass of the Army.

Thaosen had arrived here on Friday to review the prevalent security scenario and thereafter visited BSF headquarters at Rajouri. He was accompanied by PV Rama Sastry, ADG, Western Command, DK Boora, IG, BSF Jammu and Senior Police and CRPF officers. The DG BSF was briefed by DIG BSF Rajouri.

He reviewed the overall deployment of the BSF and also the domination plan on forward locations. He had security related discussions with DG J&K Police and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch area. He later visited Army authorities based at Rajouri and held security meetings with them.

The DG BSF on Saturday visited the forward areas in Poonch and interacted with BSF Jawans and exhorted them to deliver their best at all times. The spokesman said that the DG BSF reviewed the challenges and present security situation during his visit to BSF field locations in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch. He also interacted with Jawans on ground and appreciated them for excellent duties, dedication and professionalism.