BSF DG reviews security along Pakistan border as Amarnath yatra begins

Close on the heels of the recent terror strikes in the Jammu region ahead of the Amarnath yatra, BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal on Friday visited the Samba border area to review the security situation at the international border with Pakistan.

Pakistan-backed terrorists have been infiltrating through the Samba and Kathua sectors, where they have also built cross-border tunnels.

Agarwal arrived here on a two-day visit to the BSF Jammu Frontier to assess the security situation along the Jammu International Border.

During his visit, the BSF DG reviewed the operational readiness of the troops deployed at the Samba border area and received detailed briefings from the Sector Commander and Battalion Commandants.

The BSF DG also interacted with the jawans and commended their dedication and professionalism.

BSF IG of Jammu Frontier DK Boora gave a comprehensive presentation to the BSF DG, covering crucial aspects of border security and BSF’s strategies for maintaining domination along the Jammu IB.

Meanwhile, troops of the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Friday conducted a counter-IED mock exercise to prevent untoward incidents at the Holy Cave and ensure the successful execution of the yatra.

Pilgrims, who reached the Kashmir valley after being flagged off from Jammu on Friday morning, will begin their trek to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine on Saturday morning from the two base camps in the valley.