BSF, CRPF review security for Amarnath yatra with J&K DGP

Ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level meeting of top brass of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Army and Police to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the yatra.

The meeting deliberated on issues like SOP, putting in place area of responsibility, functioning of Joint Control Rooms at Pahalgam and Baltal and contingency plans. The issues of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on the national highways and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal were also discussed.

It was also decided that rescue teams would be deployed at various places to provide necessary help to the pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by DG CRPF SL Thaosen, DG BSF Nitin Agrawal, GOC 15 Corps Lt. General Rajiv Ghai, Special DG BSF Ram Shastri, Special DG CID J&K, RR Swain, Special DG CRPF Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, ADGP Hqrs/Coord. PHQ MK Sinha, ADGP Railways J&K Sunil Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGPs & DIGs of CAPFs and JKP, district SSPs Anantnag, Srinagar and Ganderbal, SSP Security, SSP Traffic Rural & City, AIGs of PHQ and other gazetted officers.

The DGP emphasized upon having better understanding of deployment of manpower on ground and SOPs with regard to various kinds of contingencies. He directed that the responsibility of every official should be clear. He directed for issuing of clear and defined SOPs in a standard format, adding that officer incharge on field should be aware of responsibility and must have a clear mindset to follow the directions.

Apart from the routine and defined duties of ROPs, camp security, langer and convoy security, the DGP further stressed that there should be additional arrangements in the form of special teams that would be in the form of drone units, canine units, special BD squads, anti sabotage teams, counter drone teams, QRTs to quicken our responses.

He further stressed upon the officers present in the meeting to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. He emphasised upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.

The DGP said that the communication network must be established between the counterparts of all the stakeholders of the Army, the CAPFs, the Police and the Civil administration. He said that adequate and effective deployments should be made on the ground to address any vulnerability and gaps if any. He directed the officers to revisit security plans at the ground level to expand an adequate response to any exigency.

DG CRPF Thaosen appreciated the DGP J&Ks initiative for organizing the meeting adding that there is now more clarity with regard to responsibilities. He said that JKP & CRPF has been working shoulder to shoulder for several decades to reduce the number of incidents of terrorism. He stressed for clear cut directions and SOPs for the conduct of peaceful Yatra. He assured that CRPF would extend all possible help and cooperation.

DG BSF Nitin Agarwal complimented the officers for successful conduct of G20 Summit, which was appreciated by one and all, he added. He said that synergy and understanding among the forces should be of highest level to make the deployments more effective, and result oriented.

GOC 15 Corps Commander, Lt. General Rajiv Ghai said that the Army in the valley would provide all assistance to make the yatra successful.

During the meeting senior officers of different forces gave their suggestions for the smooth conduct of SANJY-2023.