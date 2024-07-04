BSF, BGB Pledge Cooperation to Tackle Trans-Border Issues

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) have committed to a collaborative effort to address trans-border issues, including illegal smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The commitment was made during a four-day inspectors general meeting held in Shillong, which concluded on Thursday.

Both sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the international border, emphasizing a joint fight against insurgent activities and various trans-border crimes.

Advertisement

The BSF delegation was led by IG Tripura Frontier Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, while Md Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General and Region Commander, Chattogram, headed the 13-member Bangladesh delegation.

The meeting culminated in the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD).

Highlighting the dedication of both forces to strengthening their cordial relations, Das stated that they would develop viable solutions to various bilateral issues together.

“The primary objectives of this conference are to strengthen existing mechanisms for border management, discuss issues of mutual concern, and address them at various levels, exploring new avenues for collaboration,” Das said.

Das also emphasized the importance of fostering goodwill and mutual understanding through cultural and sports exchanges between the BSF and BGB, which he believes will build camaraderie and enhance mutual respect and trust between the forces.

In recent years, the BSF and BGB have solidified their bond of friendship, developing new dimensions of mutual trust and cooperation.

Both sides have resolved bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels.