BSF apprehends 6 Bangladeshis in Meghalaya for illegal border crossing

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India illegally.

The operation, based on specific intelligence inputs, is part of the BSF’s continuous efforts to prevent trans-border crimes and unauthorized infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

BSF personnel from the 4th Battalion intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in West Jaintia Hills district. In a separate incident, troops from the 1st Battalion apprehended two more individuals near the international border in South Garo Hills.

These operations highlight the increasing vigilance of security forces in tackling cross-border movements, a statement said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that some of the detained individuals had been working as masons in Basantpur, Mumbai, before attempting to return to India. Additionally, a Bangladeshi woman reportedly entered India seeking medical treatment for her husband in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, those apprehended in South Garo Hills claimed to have entered Indian territory inadvertently.

The Indo-Bangladesh border, stretching across Meghalaya, has long been a hotspot for illegal crossings due to its porous nature and challenging terrain. The BSF has intensified surveillance and intelligence gathering to prevent human trafficking, illegal immigration, and smuggling activities.

Following due legal procedures, all six individuals were handed over to local police authorities for further investigation and necessary legal action.