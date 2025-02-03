BSF ADG reviews security along Indo-Bangladesh border amid rising concerns over infiltration

Amid growing security concerns along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF Eastern Command, Kolkata, Ravi Gandhi has embarked on a three-day visit to review operational preparedness in Guwahati Frontier’s area of responsibility.

His visit comes at a crucial time when unrest in Bangladesh has heightened vigilance along the international boundary. On his first day, Gandhi reviewed security arrangements in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal, which falls under the BSF Guwahati Frontier’s jurisdiction.

At the Sector Headquarters in Cooch Behar, he was briefed by Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gaur and senior officers about security challenges, trans-border crimes, and strategies to prevent infiltration, a statement said.

The Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam and West Bengal has long been a hotspot for illegal activities, including cattle smuggling, drug trafficking, and human trafficking. Recent instability in Bangladesh has led to increased concerns about cross-border movement, prompting intensified security measures.

As part of his visit, Gandhi inspected key Border Out Posts (BOPs), interacted with field commanders, and assessed the border domination plan. He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and safeguarding local communities while ensuring the border remains crime-free. Commending the efforts of BSF personnel, he urged them to remain vigilant against emerging threats.

The BSF’s role in securing the Indo-Bangladesh border has been pivotal in curbing illegal infiltration and cross-border crimes. With political and social turbulence in Bangladesh, security agencies remain on high alert to prevent any spillover effects in India’s northeastern states.