BRS writes to Rahul to stop Revanth’s bulldozer policy

Accusing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of following the examples of BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh doling out bulldozer justice, BRS leaders have sought the intervention of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to put a stop to the demolitions of the house of poor and middle class people under Musi Riverfront project and HYDRAA.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers today tried to storm BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills for offensive posts on social media platforms by the BRS.

BRS MLA from Siddipet and former minister T Harish Rao today wrote a letter to Gandhi, seeking intervention while referring to the High Court’s observation on demolitions by HYDRAA.

He wrote, “The bulldozer has become a symbol of your chief minister Revanth Reddy’s ‘unbridled power’ continuously undermining civil rights with arrogance.”

Harish Rao alleged that the bulldozer was used to establish a rule of fear under the pretence of HYDRAA and Musi Riverfront projects, and targeting the homes of poor and middle class who have lived in these areas for decades with legal documentation.

“This bulldozer policy has become the face of the Telangana Congress government’s cruelty. The rule of law-one of the foremost political ideals that establishes the supremacy of law in modern society – is being disregarded by your party’s chief minister,” complained the former finance minister.

He then went on to add, “However, much like the BJP has misused bulldozers against the poor and middle class in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam and Maharashtra the Congress appears to be following their lead in Telangana.”

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao also referred to the Gandhi siblings while attacking the demolitions by the Congress government.

“When Musi river victims are crying, where are your Supreme leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi? Where are they now? They did a lot of acting during the elections.”

The BRS leader further accused the Revanth Reddy government of raising funds for elections through the Musi project.

“Revanth asked what will be the return on investment in Kaleshwaram. We want to ask you what is the return on investment in Kaleshwaram. We want to ask you what is the return on investment on your Musi River project? Rahul Gandhi said Kaleshwaram is an atm for BRS. Then what is this ? Is this your reserve bank? Isn’t this the biggest scam in the country?” said KT Rama Rao.