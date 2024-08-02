BRS-turned-Congress MLA caught using abusive language in Assembly

BRS-turned-Congress MLA Danam Nagender was on Friday caught on microphone using abusive language against BRS legislators on the floor of the Assembly. He offered a semblance of an apology after AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi called him out for using foul language in the House.

Danan Nagender was the first BRS MLA to switch to Congress and may face disqualification if the Speaker or the High Court rules against him. This is because he contested the Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate without resigning as an MLA from the BRS.

Nagender was speaking in the Assembly during a short discussion on the development of Hyderabad when the incident occurred. His ire appeared to be directed at BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. He was caught on camera threatening to “skin them all” and telling Reddy to come out so he could “see” him. He also used a slur. The BRS MLA alleged that Nagender had left his seat and rushed at him. Apparently, the BRS MLAs had used similar language against Nagender, him these were not audible to the chair or others.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi demanded an apology from Nagender, pointing out that unparliamentary words had been used by him. He said mothers should not be dragged into the Assembly discussions.

“I cannot repeat that. I am not questioning who provoked whom. He is a senior legislator and owes an apology. I request him through you to kindly apologise,” Owaisi said.

Nagender then expressed his regret, saying, “You have been seeing me for so many years. I never lose my temper. Unfortunately, they (BRS) have started saying things about me that my learned friend did not see because I was on the mic. I worked as a minister, I am a six-time MLA. They are not supposed to address me when I am addressing the House. They were using filthy language against me, so I reacted. If you or anyone feels that I hurt your sentiments, I regret that.” He also brushed aside the objection to the use of a slur, claiming it was a typical Hyderabadi slang.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar blamed the Chief Minister for provoking the Khairatabad MLA to launch an attack on BRS members. He said, “It is deeply disturbing to witness the vulgar, filthy, and insane language used by Shri Danam Nagender against the mothers of BRS MLAs in the Telangana Assembly. Threatening to skin and attack others outside the Assembly is disgraceful. Leader of the House A Revanth Reddy must stop provoking others to engage in such brazen behaviour and instead focus on constructive democratic debates.”

Earlier in the day, the House took a serious view of a morphed video of Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka. The video, which was circulating on social media, led the minister’s lawyer to file an FIR. The Speaker promised stern action after Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu brought the issue to his attention.