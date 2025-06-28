BRS slams Revanth for renaming canteens after Indira

The decision of the Congress government in Telangana to rename Annapurna canteens, which provide cheap meals at Rs 5, as Indiramma canteens has sparked protests by the BRS as its corporators demonstrated on Saturday at the headquarters of the civic body, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Slamming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao termed the decision to rename the canteens as ‘shameful’ and ‘ridiculous’. He also promised to change the name back to Annapurna canteens once they come back to power.

Started during the BRS regime under K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Annapurna canteens supply meals at Rs 5 at 150 locations in the city and witness heavy footfall. The meal centres are a blessing for migrant workers, daily wage earners, and the urban poor. During lunch hours, these canteens see heavy rush. Recently, the GHMC’s standing committee decided to rename it after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The committee also decided to introduce a breakfast scheme at Rs 5 at the meal centres from next month.

The BRS corporators on Saturday held a protest at the GHMC headquarters demanding a rollback of the renaming. Lashing out at the Chief Minister, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said, “Mr Revanth Reddy, if you want to show your subservience to Delhi bosses, why don’t you change your own name to Rajiv or Jawahar? Renaming Annapurna canteens is absolutely ridiculous and shameful. We shall undo all of these senseless actions in 2028 when BRS is back at the helm of the state.”

The Telangana BJP has also criticised the Congress for the decision. It was particularly unhappy that the decision came at a time when the country was observing the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in the country. Party spokesperson NV Subash slammed the Congress for hurting the religious sentiments of the majority community with its decision.

Referring to the Emergency, he said, “While the nation reflects on those dark times, the Congress shamelessly tries to whitewash history and glorify the very person responsible,” he said while warning that the saffron party will launch protests if the government fails to reverse its decision.