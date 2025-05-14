BRS protests Warangal demolitions amid Miss World tour, slams Congress Government

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday held protests against the demolition drive undertaken to remove roadside encroachments in Warangal, ahead of the visit by contestants of the Miss World pageant.

Party working president KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress government for “beautifying” the route at the cost of the livelihoods of the poor. The BRS has been trying to corner the state government for hosting the pageant in Telangana, despite the state allegedly being on the brink of bankruptcy.

Around 50 Miss World contestants visited Warangal today in two groups. While one group explored the Thousand Pillar Temple and the Warangal Fort, the other visited the UNESCO-recognised Ramappa Temple in Mulugu.

However, the demolition of small roadside establishments, including eateries and huts, led to rising tensions. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) used bulldozers to remove the encroachments.

Rao questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the demolition drive, asking, “Does your Congress government have a secret contract with bulldozer companies? What’s behind this incessant drive to destroy people’s homes and livelihoods on a daily basis? Why are demolitions being carried out in Warangal? People are being told it’s to ‘beautify’ the route for Miss World contestants visiting today.”

Rao also took a dig at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues, who attended a welcome dinner for the contestants yesterday at the historic Chowmahalla Palace.

He said, “After hosting lavish dinners at palaces and spending over ₹200 crore of public money on vanity, you have resorted to crushing the lives of the poor under your monstrous bulldozers? I demand answers from this shameless Congress government.”

While Rao alleged that the government was spending more than ₹200 crore on the month-long event, the state government maintained that the cost would be ₹54 crore, to be shared between the government and the organisers.

The event aims to promote Telangana’s tourism potential, showcasing architectural marvels like the Ramappa Temple, Thousand Pillar Temple, and Warangal Fort to highlight the Kakatiya dynasty’s influence on the state’s cultural heritage.

BRS leaders and workers held protests in Warangal with black flags and banners featuring photographs of the Chief Minister alongside Miss World Limited CEO Julia Morley, taken at the pageant’s inaugural function.

The protesters were later detained by the police. The BRS also released videos on social media, accusing the government of neglecting the procurement of farmers’ grains while being preoccupied with organising the pageant.