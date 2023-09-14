BRS MLC Kavitha gets ED summons once again

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been once again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it at its New Delhi Office in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The noose might be tightening around Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, since three of the accused are said to have turned approvers. They include YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy, his son Raghava and former Aurobindo group director P Sarath Chandra Reddy in the Liquor scam case. They are also out on bail. Sarath Chandra is also related to YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy.

The ED had earlier summoned Kavitha multiple times and alleged that she had destroyed her phones to remove evidence. The MLC had then submitted the phones she had used in the past. The ED has alleged that Kavitha headed the South liquor lobby which paid kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisement