BRS files complaint with ED against Telangana CM’s son-in-law’s firm

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Maxbien Pharma, reportedly owned by the son-in-law of Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy. The party has urged the ED to investigate the company’s sources of funding, financial statements, and investments.

The BRS accused the Chief Minister of attempting to acquire land belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers in Lagacherla village, Kodangal constituency, to benefit Maxbien Pharma.

BRS leader and social media convenor Krishank filed the complaint at the ED office, claiming that Goluguri Satyanarayana Reddy, the Chief Minister’s son-in-law, and his family members are already under investigation for bank fraud and fund diversion.

He specifically mentioned Goluguri Ramakrishna Reddy, the CM’s son-in-law’s uncle, who has been named by the ED for allegedly siphoning loans and diverting funds to purchase properties under family members’ names.

In his complaint, Krishank stated:

“Goluguri Satyanarayana Reddy, the founder-director of Maxbien Pharma, is the son of Goluguri Venkata Reddy. The company boasts crores in authorized share capital. As the ED is investigating Goluguri Ramakrishna Reddy for bank fraud and fund diversion, it must also examine Maxbien Pharma’s funding sources, financial records, and Satyanarayana Reddy’s investments.”

He further alleged that Maxbien Pharma is rapidly expanding and could be benefiting from decisions taken by the Chief Minister, including efforts to acquire farmers’ lands in Kodangal. He also pointed out that the Chief Minister recently inaugurated a private hospital where Maxbien Pharma Director Annam Sharath holds 5,08,808 shares.

The BRS criticized the Chief Minister’s move to cancel the Pharma City project, initiated by the previous government under K Chandrasekhar Rao, in favor of establishing ten smaller pharma clusters.

They claimed this decision could lead to legal complications, as the land had already been acquired for the original project. The party further alleged that the government aims to sell the Pharma City land and acquire additional farmland for the new clusters.

The BRS has called for a comprehensive investigation into Maxbien Pharma and the alleged misuse of government authority for personal gain.