BRO to build roads, tunnels on fast track in Ladakh

The administration of the union territory (UT) of Ladakh has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the up gradation and improvement of roads and building tunnels on the fast track in the mountainous frontier region that borders China and Pakistan.

The MoU has been signed in presence of principal secretary Dr. Pawan Kotwal and Lt. General Rajeev Chaudhary, director general of BRO. The MoU was signed by Brigadier Arvinder Singh, Chief Engineer, Project HIMANK, Brigadier Ashish Gambhir, Chief Engineer Project VIJAYAK and P.C. Tanoch, Chief Engineer, PW(R&B), Ladakh.

Commissioner cum Secretary, PW(R&B), Ajeet Kumar Sahu said that BRO has agreed to upgrade these roads on fast track mode for which funding will be provided by the UT Administration.

The UT administration has assigned 7 projects to BRO considering their expertise in hilly areas to construct tunnels and roads. The MoU comprises of DPR preparation of tunnels and roads besides up gradation of 3 roads as per the required standards.

With the completion of these projects, the overall economy of the region will get a boost, especially the tourism industry. It was also informed that it will also ensure the safety of the local people as well as the tourists. Furthermore, it will reduce the distance and increase the influx of tourists in the Ladakh region.