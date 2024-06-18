Bridge collapses in Bihar’s Araria before inauguration, Nitin Gadkari’s office issues clarification

A portion of a bridge over the Bakra River in Bihar’s Araria district collapsed on Tuesday. The bridge, built at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore, collapsed even before its inauguration.

The bridge was supposed to ease the commute between Sikti and Kursakanta in the Araria district.

Following the incident, Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar alleged negligence by the construction company and demanded an investigation.

“The bridge has collapsed due to negligence by the construction company’s owner. We demand that the administration conduct an investigation,” he said.

The incident also prompted Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office to issue a clarification.

Gadkari’s office clarified that the bridge was not constructed by his ministry but by the Rural Development Ministry of Bihar.

“The bridge that collapsed in Araria, Bihar was not constructed under the Central Road Transport Ministry. Its work was going on under the Rural Development Ministry of the Bihar Government,” Gadkari’s office wrote on ‘X’.

बिहार के अररिया में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त पुलिया का निर्माण केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्रालय के अंतर्गत नहीं हुआ है। बिहार सरकार के ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय के अंतर्गत इसका काम चल रहा था। — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) June 18, 2024

Reacting to the incident, the Opposition RJD slammed the NDA government and accused it of rampant corruption.

“As soon as the NDA government comes into power, bridges start collapsing everywhere! The rampant corruption and kickbacks result in NDA leaders, corrupt officials, and contractors making a fortune,” the RJD said in a social media post in Hindi.

This was not the first time such an incident has taken place in Bihar. Earlier in March this year, a bridge built over the Kosi River in Supaul had collapsed, leaving a laborer dead.

Similarly, in 2023, a bridge built over the Ganga River in Sultanganj had also collapsed.