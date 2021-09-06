More ‘ breathing spaces’ in Hyderabad

Tank Bund, the largest urban lung space in Hyderabad has been drawing vast number of people ever since traffic curbs were placed on Sundays during evening hours but more seem to be in store as the state government is making plans to make it more kids friendly with laser shows on the iconic Hussin Sagar lake. It is due to the pandemic that gatherings in closed spaces are no longer being encouraged and such public spaces are drawing people after being cooped up at home for a long period of time.

The state minister for municipal affairs and urban development minister KT Rama Rao has proposed that the department should put up laser shows with visitors gallery as well as add some music, art and craft to make those who are flocking to the Tank Bund on Sundays during traffic curbs will find their experience more magical.

The state government has recently spruced up Tank Bund which goes around the iconic Hussain Sagar Lake, connecting the twin cities of Secunderabad and Hyderabad. Originally built during the time of the Nizams it was former chief minister NT Rama Rao who had conceived of a beautified Tank Bund, putting up statues of noted Telugu personalities as well as the Buddha statue at the middle of the lake. In recent years, Tank Bund wore signs of neglect although bus loads of tourists from other states visited the area every day before the pandemic struck. Taking advantage of the lock down and low traffic last year the state government agencies started working on a facelift, spending about Rs 15 crore to attract crowds and create a public space for families to unwind on Sundays. The drainage system was refurbished to prevent water logging. Lawns and greenery were relaid and are now ready to bloom. New street furniture including antique looking lamp posts were put up and certain areas were redesigned for immersion of Ganesh and Durga idols.

But it was on Twitter that a user suggested to the minister in late August to curb traffic on that stretch of Tank Bund on Sundays so that the public can enjoy the beautiful surroundings. As the minister happily acceded to the request Hyderabad police decided to stop traffic between 5 and 10 pm for the past two weeks to allow families to walk and enjoy the beautified stretch. For the past two weeks as people visited in large numbers the gaiety all around and carnival-like atmosphere prompted the minister to take to Twitter and suggest : “Let’s start more kids oriented activities. Arts+crafts+music will create a magical experience. Let’s explore the show in the lake and some viewer galleries on all sides,” while tagging his departmental secretary.