Breakfast was the most skipped meal amongst urban millennials during COVID-19

According to a recent survey conducted, the most skipped meal during the pandemic time was breakfast. It was the most skipped meal amongst urban millennials during COVID-19.

This special survey was jointly done between March 2020 till February 2021 by London-based market research major Euromonitor International and PepsiCo India through its brand Quaker.

The study highlighted that 44% of urban millennials, skipped breakfast and delayed meals due to increased household chores and a late start to the day. Further, 64% of urban millennial respondents were driven towards a healthy immune system.

A study was conducted in the age group of 18-50 years, focusing on urban millennials across 4 cities i.e., Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata. The study showed 44% of the urban millennials skipped breakfast during COVID-19; men skipped it more than women.

71% of the respondents were concerned about their weight increase and are leaning towards fad diets. Immunity emerged as one of the top 5 concerns among urban millennials.

During the pandemic, nearly 2/3rd of the respondents, including urban millennials increased their wholegrain oats intake, primarily for nutritive value, digestion, and weight management. Study findings launched to mark National Nutrition Month 2021.

the study was conducted involving 1,000 respondents in the age group of 18-50 years, focusing on urban millennials in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata. Launched to mark the National Nutrition Month 2021, the study analysed the changing lifestyle and dietary patterns of people post-COVID-19 to understand consumer behaviour.

It tracked a changing pattern, particularly amongst urban millennials, towards dietary habits for a healthy immune system and maintaining weight. The study also mapped if changed behaviours would sustain in the future.

The study also compared lifestyle and dietary changes (in terms of frequency and quantity of food groups as defined by the National Institute of Nutrition); analysed breakfast habits, personal health perceptions and weight management data; and tracked packaged food choices, oats consumption behaviour and purchase pattern for groceries before and during COVID-19.

Nearly 60 % of urban millennials surveyed started doing yoga and walking/running during COVID-19 for physical/mental health activity. The average intake of salads and fruits increased. Further, urban millennials consumed more oats primarily for nutritive value, digestion, and weight management. The urban millennial preferred oats for breakfast as the main dish.