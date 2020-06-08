Four boys have been booked by the police in Lucknow for scaring morning walkers in a park by wearing ‘horror masks’.

They make a tik-tok video of the act eventually leading to the disturbance of peace of the strollers.

Inspector Sanjay Rai of the Ashiana police station said, “We received complaints that some boys were shooting videos by scaring the morning walkers. They were wearing masks with scary sketches. We deployed cops in plain clothes and the four have been fined and given a warning.”

The accused have been identified as Anup Kumar, Amit Kumar, Sonu Yadav and his brother Monu Yadav.

The inspector told that the police deployment in parks had been stopped during the lockdown since the parks were also closed. He said that police would again be deployed in various parks to prevent such incidents.

The boys were booked for disturbing peace.