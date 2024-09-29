Boycott Congress, BJP in Haryana polls: Mayawati to Dalits

Attacking Congress for ignoring Dalits, The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party( BSP) has appealed to the community to boycott the grand old party in the Haryana assembly elections.

The party also urged the Dalit electorate not to waste their valuable votes by supporting the BJP.

BSP supremo Mayawati said in a statement on Sunday that the Dalit community should not spoil their votes by voting for Congress either.

The continuous neglect and contempt of the Dalits by the Congress party during the Haryana elections proves that all is not well in the party. In such a situation, nobody knows what would happen next, she contended.

Accusing Congress of being anti-reservation, she said its leaders are now discussing ending reservation when the time comes. Therefore, the Dalit community should give a consolidated mandate to the BSP, the party that is fighting for the Dalits and striving for their Constitutional rights.

Mayawati has also appealed to the Dalits of Jammu and Kashmir against being misled by the false promises of Congress, BJP, and other parties. She asked these parties to remember their anti-Dalit history.