Bowl of Dalia, lifetime of gratitude: 26-year-old gives back to Anganwadi centre that raised him

At 26, Akash Verma has come full circle. A corporate employee by profession, he remembers how, as a child, his perpetual “hunger pangs” were satisfied with a bowl of piping hot Dalia served at the government-run Anganwadi centre in Sethi Nagar. Years later, he now visits the centre twice a week as a gesture of gratitude, donating food and other items for the underprivileged children in its care.

The son of a daily wager, Verma said that as a child, he grew up at the center while his parents went away for work. “I come from a very poor family. There were times we didn’t have food to eat, despite my parents’ best efforts,” he shares. “I remember being constantly hungry. The Dalia served at the Anganwadi centre was the one meal I always looked forward to — it was the only time my stomach felt full,” Verma recalled while sharing his story with The Statesman.

Expressing gratitude to the workers at the centre for putting him on the right track, Verma said he was encouraged to pursue education and secure a decent job. After completing his postgraduate diploma in Human Resources and marketing, he got a job in the private sector. Today, Verma, along with a group of friends, looks after the needs of poor children who come to the centre.

“As a tribute to this place which helped me move ahead in life, I donate food items, books, bags, toys, learning equipment, clothes, and whatever else the children need. I am just trying to repay the debt I owe to this centre,” he added.

The eldest of three siblings, Verma also helped his sisters complete their education and enrol in skill development courses. He now plans to introduce a digital learning set-up at the centre. “My friends and I are planning to install an LED screen with software to support digital learning for young children. Hopefully, the virtual learning set-up will be ready in the next three months,” said Verma, as children gathered around him to play.