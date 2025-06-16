Book on NPA management in Indian public, private sector banks released

A book titled “NPA Management in Public & Private Sector Banks in INDIA- Causes and Remedies”, was released at a function held here on Monday.

Bhartiya Vitta Salahakar Samiti organised the book release function at Malviya Samiti Bhawan, DD Upadhayay Marg.

The book is authored by CA (Dr.) Amarjit Chopra, Former President ICAI and former Part Time Member NFRA.

The author has pointed out in the book that internal shortcomings such as poor credit appraisal, weak underwriting standards, and ineffective credit monitoring, evergreening of loans and the external factors, such as corruption, political interference, and frequent policy changes, significantly contribute to the problem of NPA in banks.

The analysis in this book reveals the stark contrast between public and private sector banks in terms of NPA levels.

He has also hinted at possible future areas of research in the area of banking particularly relating to revival of various units after introduction of IBC.

Renowned economists Dr. Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-convener, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Prof. Ram Singh, Director Delhi School of Economics and Member MPC of RBI were the chief guests of the function. Dr. CA Girish Ahuja, known as Tax Guru, was the Guest of Honour.

The function was also attended by many leading personalities including M K Jain, Former CMD of Oriental Bank of India and Member Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority, renowned tax experts Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Dr Raj Kumar Agarwal and Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson on Economic Matters of BJP and Subhash Agrwal, MD SMC Group.

The programme was presided over by Neeraj Gupta, President BVSS and moderated by Anil Sharma, member Advisory Board of BVSS