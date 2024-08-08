Boilers Bill 2024 introduced in Rajya Sabha, to decriminalise 3 out of 7 offences

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal on Thursday introduced the Boilers Bill, 2024, a Bill that repeals the Boilers Act, 1923 (5 of 1923).

The Bill has been drafted in keeping with modern drafting practices to give more clarity to the provisions of the legislation.

Similar provisions, which are at different places in the Boilers Act,1923, have been clubbed together in six chapters for easier reading and understanding of the Act, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

All the functions/powers of the Central and state governments and the Central Boilers Board have been enumerated in detail to avoid any confusion. The Commerce Ministry said for Ease of Doing Business, the Bill would benefit boiler users including those in MSME sector as provisions related to the decriminalisation have been incorporated in the Bill.

Out of the seven offences, to ensure safety of boilers and personnel dealing with boilers, in four major offences which may result in loss of life and property, criminal penalties are retained.

For other offences, a provision is being made for fiscal penalty. Moreover, for all non-criminal offences ‘fine’ has been converted into ‘penalty’ to be levied through executive mechanism instead of courts as existed earlier.

The proposed Bill will enhance safety as specific provisions have been made in the Bill to ensure safety of persons working inside a boiler and that repair of boiler is undertaken by qualified and competent persons, it added.

Earlier, the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2, 2024 approved the repeal of the existing Boilers Act, 1923 and introduction of “Boilers Bill, 2024” in the Parliament.

Notably, the Boilers Act, 1923, a pre-constitution Act, deals with the safety of life and property.

The ministry said it is important to continue with the enactment by reviewing the provisions of the existing Act and introduction of a new Boilers Bill, 2024 in Parliament.

The Boilers Act, 1923 was comprehensively amended in the year 2007 by the Indian Boilers (Amendment) Act, 2007 wherein inspection and certification by independent third party inspecting authorities was introduced.