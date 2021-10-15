Body’s hand chopped, found tied to police barricade at Singhu border

Amid the furore over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight, including four farmers, were killed, an unidentified body with chopped left hand was found tied to an inverted police barricade at the landmark Singhu border where farmers have been camping for over 10 months, decrying the farm laws.

The body, found near the staging area of the farm leaders’, has stunned the nation as images are widely circulated of the body which bore marks of wounds evident that the person was brutally thrashed and lynched by a mob before he was murdered.

The waist of the body is covered by a dirty, blood-soaked white dhoti.

Allegedly the victim was caught while desecrating the Sikh religious holy book, although there has been no official confirmation about the motive behind the heinous killing. Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has blamed Nihangs or armed Sikh warriors of committing the murder. They told the media that Nihangs have been causing problems in and around the protest sites from the first day.

The association of protesting farmers have denied any role in the incident.

A video, whose veracity is yet to be ascertained, showed that Nihangs could be seen standing over the man whose wrist has been hewed and bleeding heavily although no one came to help him.

In another unverified video, the man body was hung upside down as the surface beneath was besmirched with blood.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body which has been sent to a nearby Civil hospital and further investigation is going on, added police sources.

Both Haryana and Delhi Police could be seen deployed at their respective borders.

Farmer organisations claimed that so far 630 farmers have died during the protests against the three farm laws for the past year.