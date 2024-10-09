Body of missing soldier recovered in South Kashmir

Body of a Territorial Army soldier, Hilal Ahmad Bhat, who went missing during an operation last night in the forest area of South Kashmir’s Kokernag, was recovered on Wednesday.

A massive joint search operation by the Indian Army and police was initiated after his disappearance.

Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said; “Based on intelligence input, a joint counter terrorist operation was launched by Indian Army alongwith J&K Police & other agencies in Kazwan forest Kokernag on 8 October. Operation continued overnight as one soldier of the Territorial Army was reported missing. Massive rescue and search operations are in progress”.

Reports said the body of a Territorial Army Soldier, who went missing on Tuesday evening from the forest area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, has been recovered.

Police said, ”This morning a massive search operation was launched by police and Army after a Territorial Army soldier went missing yesterday, during searches his body has been recovered today”.

Reports said that two soldiers from a Territorial Army battalion were deployed to investigate specific intelligence. They confronted militants. In the altercation, one soldier managed to escape and reached his unit safely, while the other went missing.

Investigations are underway regarding the circumstances leading to the death of the soldier and how he went missing.

Further details are awaited.