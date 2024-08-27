Bodies of two girls found hanging from a tree in Farrukhabad; family members allege murder

Tension gripped Bhagautipur village under the Kayamganj police station area after the bodies of two girls were found hanging from a mango tree on Tuesday morning.

Police here said that the bodies of the two girls, who were friends, were found hanging with the same dupatta in a mango orchard. When the villagers discovered the bodies hanging from the tree in the morning, they informed others and the police.

Later, the family members of the girls arrived after receiving information and were stunned to see their daughters hanging.

Advertisement

On receiving information, Superintendent of Police Alok Priyardashi arrived at the spot with the police force. They took possession of the bodies and initiated an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Later, the family members of the deceased girls alleged that both were murdered and then hanged. They said the girls had gone to a temple on Monday for the Janmashtami festival but did not return by late night. The family assumed they had stayed at their aunt’s house, but in the morning, they received news of their deaths.

Meanwhile, the police have set up a Special Operation Group (SOG) to investigate the deaths.

An eyewitness said that a mobile phone was found near the bodies, while a SIM card was recovered from the pocket of one of the victim girls.

In 2014, two minor cousins were found hanging from a mango tree in Badaun district, a case that gained national and international attention.