Bodies of ex-Gujarat CM Rupani, 62 other air crash victims matched with DNA samples so far

DNA samples of 62 passengers who lost their lives in the tragic crash of Air India plane, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, were matched while mortal remains of 35 victims were handed over to their families, according to Health Department sources.

Addressing a press conference, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel Sanghavi confirmed the DNA match of the body of Vijay Rupani. “Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on 12th June. Today, at around 11:10 am, his DNA matched. He worked for the people of the state for several years,” he added,

Meanwhile, the toll in the air crash reached 270, including passengers and resident doctors of B J Medical College.

According to the Health Department, as of now, a total of 250 blood samples have been collected from the relatives of the passengers and local residents affected by the incident and among these, 62 DNA matches have been established.

On Sunday the bodies of 27 victims were handed over to the respective families after matching their DNA samples.

Additionally, eight bodies, identified without DNA test, were also handed over to the families yesterday.

A total of 12 teams are engaged in DNA sampling in shifts to carry out the procedure. Besides, counseling is being provided to the affected families.

Additionally, the Health Department has deployed over 855 health personnel, including 100 healthcare workers at the trauma center, to support medical relief operations which includes both regular Civil Hospital staff and supplementary manpower deployed specifically for this emergency response.

Following the air crash, five expert teams of microbiologists were formed to ensure early and sensitive completion of the DNA sample collection process for the identification of the deceased, the statement read.

At Kasauti Bhavan in Civil Hospital, the process of collecting DNA samples of the deceased is functioning 24×7 in coordination with the State Control Room.

The Gujarat administration had arranged for the death certificates of those who died in the recent Air India plane crash to be issued directly at the hospital, sparing grieving families the need to visit multiple offices, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani said on Sunday.

A team from Boeing joined to assist in the investigation on Sunday. Foreign agencies, including the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), have also joined the investigation into the accident.