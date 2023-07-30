Boast, exaggeration hallmark of BJP govt: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre saying ‘boast and exaggeration’ are the hallmark of the ruling dispensation.

“The claims of the government that they had built 74 airports in the last 7 years are hollow and untrue. Only 11 new airports were built since May 2014 and which are operational,” Chidambaram wrote in a tweet.

He said that the 74 airports include 9 helicopter stations and two waterdromes while the waterdromes have closed down soon after the inauguration.

“Out of the 74 airports, 15 are no longer in use because there are no flights,” he said.

The former Union minister said that the BJP-NDA government launched 479 new ‘routes’ (across the country). Out of these, 225 are no longer in operation.

“Each scheme of the government can be exposed as partly true and mostly false. Boast and exaggeration are the hallmark of the present government,” Chidambaram said.