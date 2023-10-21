BMC Cracks Down on Dust Pollution at Mumbai Construction Sites

In response to the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a stern warning. Regardless of whether construction activities are on private or government properties, the BMC has declared its intention to suspend them if proper dust and pollution control measures are not adhered to.

Over the past few days, Mumbai has witnessed a significant decline in air quality. The BMC, Mumbai’s civic body, has sprung into action by releasing comprehensive guidelines to approximately 6,000 construction sites within the city. These guidelines are applicable to a broad spectrum of construction sites, including private real estate developments and infrastructure projects.

The guidelines stipulate that construction layouts that exceed one acre must establish a 35-foot barricade for dust and pollution control. For sites spanning an area under one acre, a 25-foot barricade is mandated. Additionally, all construction sites, irrespective of their size or stage of development, are required to employ green cloth or jute sheet coverings.

Advertisement

Non-compliance with these measures will result in the BMC serving a stop-work notice on the construction in question. The BMC further emphasizes the necessity of installing a sprinkler system at critical plot or site areas, with continuous misting throughout the day during construction activities.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presided over a meeting on October 20, during which key stakeholders, including real estate developers and various agencies engaged in infrastructure projects, were in attendance.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicates that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in numerous areas of the city exceeded 200, falling within the “poor” category. The consequences of this alarming air quality are already being felt, with thousands of individuals suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, are bearing the brunt of these adverse conditions.

The BMC has also informed the public that it intends to issue standard operating procedures and guidelines aimed at improving the city’s air quality. These guidelines are expected to be made available to the public by Monday.

As Mumbai grapples with this ongoing air quality crisis, the BMC’s actions reflect a proactive approach in mitigating the harmful effects of dust and pollution resulting from construction activities. The municipality’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of its residents is evident through the strict enforcement of these measures. The efforts to ensure cleaner air and a healthier environment are poised to benefit the city’s populace, particularly those most susceptible to respiratory issues.