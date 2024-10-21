‘Blaming others for own failures’: Haryana CM calls Delhi govt to account for the state of Yamuna

Reacting sharply to the Delhi government’s statement that the water supplied by Haryana is contaminated, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini alleged that it’s a habit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to shift the blame to others for its failures even if it means to lie.

He noted that the AAP government has been consistently pointing fingers at others to hide its own shortcomings rather than acknowledging them.

In an official statement, the newly sworn-in chief minister said the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level of the water supplied to Delhi from Haryana is approximately 2-3 mg per liter.

Advertisement

Pointing out that the BOD level of the water supplied through the CLC canal is zero, he questioned the Delhi government’s accountability in the matter. “Who is responsible for the pollution in the 28 drains that carry water from the Delhi border to Okhla,” he asked.

He dared the AAP government to disclose what they have done with the funds received from the Central government for Yamuna cleansing. He asked what has come of the over Rs 6,000 crore funds received by it for this purpose, along with Rs 3,000 crore allocated by the Centre in the last two years alone.

Chief Minister Saini criticised the Delhi government for consistently blaming others while using government funds in their own interests.

He remarked that the AAP government’s focus appears to be on personal gain rather than addressing public issues.