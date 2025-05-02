BKU leader Rakesh Tikait attacked during protest rally

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants during a protest rally on Friday against the Pahalgam terror incident.

The Muzaffarnagar market remained closed due to the rally led by Hindu organizations. A large number of people gathered at the Town Hall Ground of Civil Line Police Station area.

Sources said some people started strong opposition to Rakesh Tikait, who arrived at the rally. On seeing this, it turned into a scuffle and light lathicharge by security personnel. During the clash the Tikait fell down. He was saved by BKU supporters present on the spot.

Police force has been deployed on the spot after the incident but the situation is tense. The police have started questioning some suspects after taking them in custody.

Currently, Rakesh Tikait is said to be safe.

Rakesh Tikait made a controversial statement on the Pahalgam attack when he raised questions on real perpetrators and their motives in the attack.

He also reportedly alleged that the real culprits in the Pahalgam terror attack are within India and benefitted from such violence.