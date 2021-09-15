BJP’s Uttarakhand in-charges to review poll preps

BJP election in-charges for Uttarakhand will be on a two-day visit to the hill state from Thursday to review the party’s poll preparedness.

Election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and two co-in-charges, Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee and national spokesperson Sardar RP Singh will be on a two-day visit from September 16. This will be their first visit to the state after they were given responsibility to oversee the election work in Uttarakhand.

It is learnt that three leaders will be interacting with state leaders to know the current ongoing party works and activities. “Central leaders will be interacting with the Chief Minister, state president, office bearers and senior leaders to know the current position of preparedness. They will also review progress of different ongoing programs and give suggestions to improve our work,” a BJP Uttarakhand leader said.

Party sources said the central leaders will be attending several meetings to take direct feedback from workers and leaders against the functioning of the state unit and the government. “They will collect workers’ sentiments against the state government and party leadership. They will also take public opinion against the BJP government in the state,” he said.

In the run up to the assembly polls to be held in February-March next year, the BJP state unit has launched several campaigns to strengthen its organisational structure at ground level like forming a 21-member committee at each polling booth and their verification. This booth committee consists of women, youth, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Caste (OBC) and other sections of the society.

The saffron party is also eyeing leaders from other parties.

Recently BJP inducted two MLAs – Pritam Singh Panwar and Rajkumar – in the party. Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik had said that more people will join the party before assembly polls.

“Many leaders from opposition parties have approached us with the wish to join the BJP. Giving thoughtful consideration to their requests some were welcomed in the party. Many big names from other political parties will join BJP before Uttarakhand assembly polls in coming months. Every month some big names will be joining the BJP,” he had said.