BJP’s Talangana MP admits to using MPLAD funds on house, son’s wedding

The BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao has openly admitted that he used a part of his MPLAD funds to construct his own house and for his son’s wedding.

The MP was caught on camera confessing to BJP representatives of local bodies during a meeting in Adilabad arguing that unlike others in the past he has only spent a part of it for his personal needs.

The video clip of his confession has gone viral prompting the Opposition to demand action against him for misappropriation of funds.

Rao was elected in 2019 from the tribal dominated Adilabad seat and there is strong speculation that he is in discussion with Congress leadership and ready to jump ship before elections.

The BJP MP admitted that he had built a house with the MPLAD funds because there is no respect if one doesn’t own a house. He also conducted his son’s wedding with the same funds. Admitting that there was no funding for development he, however, justified spending from MPLAD funds which are meant to be used for developing one’s constituency saying unlike his predecessors he did not use up the entire fund for personal needs. An MP gets Rs 5 crore under MPLAD scheme to develop his own constituency.

In the video clip, the MP was heard saying, “Rs 2.5 crore was allocated for the second time. We gave some funds to MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) and councillors in this area. Since I don’t have a house some money was used from those funds and some for my son’s wedding. This is true. I used only part of it. Many MPs in the past used the funds entirely for personal needs. Today some leaders in our part are criticising but they don’t realise how much was used earlier. ”

He then went on to add, “Today, no MP can get the entire Rs 5 crore. Bandi Sanjay (BJP state chief) can’t get it. Arvind (Dharmapuri) can’t get it. But you all know what I did for you. Just yesterday I got a call from Delhi. My PA said money is coming into your account. We decided to give it to MPTCs and councillors. I could still use it for personal needs but decided against it.” There was plenty of cheering for the MP from his party members as he pointed out how he had used a portion of the MPLAD funds for personal use.”

The video clip has provided ammunition to the Opposition BRS against the saffron party. Social media convenor of BRS Dinesh Chowdary pointed out, “This is how BJP leaders divert funds meant for development of people for their own use.”