BJP’s religion is only power and wealth: Priyanka Gandhi

On the second day of her election campaign in Himachal Pradesh, Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the saffron party’s religion is only power and wealth.

“The BJP tried to topple the elected government in the state with money power. This was an attempt to commit the biggest crime against democracy. It was the determination of our leaders that the government remained united. Those who had to go, went on the basis of money power,” she alleged.

The Congress works for the people and not for money and power, she asserted, while addressing public rallies at Gagret and Kuthlehr on Tuesday.

Accusing PM Modi of misleading people in the name of religion to remain in power, she said that he thinks that he would get votes in the name of religion.

Taking aim at Modi, Priyanka said that he has misled the people of the country for the last 10 years.

“Modi waived off the loans of his billionaire friends, but he has no money to waive off the loans of farmers. He had no money for people of Himachal Pradesh when it was hit by the worst disaster last monsoon,” she charged, adding that people have got to see the difference between the BJP and the Congress.

While the Congress workers were on the ground helping the affected people, BJP abandoned the state, she said.

“Modi did not come to Himachal even once during the disaster. His government at the Centre neither declared the catastrophe as a national disaster nor did they give any special package for the state,” said Gandhi, adding that the state government came out with a disaster relief Fund.

She said that unemployment and inflation are at their peak in the country; however Modi does not utter even a single word on it.

“More than 600 farmers of the country have lost their lives due to the three agricultural laws. Today the women of the country are suffering. The cylinder which was available for Rs 400 in 2014 is being sold for Rs 1200 today,” she stated, adding that the public has been betrayed everywhere, at every level.

“Today 70 crore people are unemployed in the country. The youth in the country are educated, but no one has employment. There are more than 30 lakh posts lying vacant in the country, which will be filled as soon as the Congress government is formed,” she promised.

“Crores of women will be given Rs 8500 per month under Nari Nyay Yojana. Graduate youth will be given Rs 8500 per month as an internship for one year. Apart from this, farmers will be given legal guarantee of MSP for their crops. Congress will work to strengthen the farmers,” she said.

As soon as elections come, BJP leaders start talking about religion to divert attention.

Contrasting both parties, Priyanka Gandhi said that on the one hand there is Congress which sacrificed its life to unite the people of the country despite their diversity, on the other hand BJP has worked to divide the people of the country in the name of religion-caste, Hindu-Muslim.

“Now voters have to decide,” she said.