BJP’s mission is better future of J&K: Union Minister Reddy

Union Minister and J&K election in-charge G Krishna Reddy, on Sunday said that the agenda of the BJP is better future of J&K and its development, while the agenda of the National Conference, Congress and PDP is destructive and divisive.

This was stated by Reddy in the presence of BJP Working President, Sat Sharma, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP National Secretary and BJP candidate from Jammu South, Narinder Singh Raina, chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi and media in-charge, Dr Pradeep Malhotra.

“PM Modi is guaranteeing the development of J&K and its better future for next generations, while the NC-Cong alliance is a guarantee to destruction and division,” Reddy said, while adding, “BJP is getting full support from every section of the society.”

Reddy said, “Seeing the immense response of the people of J&K, there should be no doubt in anybody’s mind that BJP will form the next government in J&K”.

He appealed to the people to support BJP in the Assembly elections for the bright future of J&K.

Reddy said that due to people-friendly policies and development agenda of PM Modi, people from all sections are joining the BJP.

“BJP is fighting the Assembly election for the betterment of future generations and in the national interest,” he said.

Referring to PM Modi’s rally at Doda, he said that after 42 years a Prime Minister has visited Doda.

“There was massive participation in the Doda rally and the people’s response shows that BJP will form the next government in J&K.”

Reddy urged the people of Jammu & Kashmir to support the BJP and thwart the plans of those who wish to push the J&K back into the era of unrest, turmoil and darkness.