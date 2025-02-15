BJP’s lie on CM residence exposed after denial of media’s entry, alleges AAP

The AAP on Saturday alleged that the lies of the BJP over the alleged Sheesh Mahal were exposed on the day when party leaders along with the media were denied entry into the former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Its chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar challenged the saffron party to reveal whether claims of a golden toilet, swimming pool, and mini bar are facts or their political theatrics.

“If there was any rule violation, why didn’t BJP allow the media inside? Because the truth would have been exposed as there is no golden toilet, no swimming pool, and no mini-bar. That’s why the media was kept out,” she said.

Kakkar urged the BJP to abandon its negative politics and shift its focus towards fulfilling their electoral promises as the people of Delhi have given them a mandate. “The BJP must focus on delivering the promises notably of providing Rs. 2,500 to every woman in Delhi by 8 March,” she added.

The AAP leader demanded an inquiry into the renovation of the Prime Minister’s residence claiming, “Rs 2,750 crore was spent on this mansion. Who approved Rs. 300 crore for carpets, Rs. 200 crore for chandeliers, and Rs. 150 crore for a throne? Who sanctioned the tunnel inside this palace? They must acknowledge all this and conduct an impartial investigation.”